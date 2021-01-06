Survey team begins work on Somalammakonda

Tribal people allege that some unscrupulous officials had given permission to mining companies a few years ago.

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 January 2021 01:15 IST

Tribal people seeking issuance of RoFR pattas

A survey team visited the cashew gardens, being raised by the tribal people atop Somalammakonda on Tuesday and began survey of the land for which the tribals were demanding Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas. The team included the VRO, Z. Kothapatnam Beat Officer K. Hari and ROFR Surveyor (ITDA) Gali Jyothirlingam.

Narsipatnam Sub Collector N. Mourya deputed the team, reacting to the reports published in these columns during the last couple of days, Girijana Sangam 5th Schedule Sadhana Committee district honorary president K. Govinda Rao said in a statement.

Mr. Govinda Rao expressed happiness that the officials have at last responded to their plea.

The tribal people have been demanding survey of their land and issuance of ROFR pattas for the land on which they were raising cashew gardens for the past few decades. They alleged that some unscrupulous officials had given permission to mining companies a few years ago taking advantage of the ‘gap’ area in between the revenue and forest land on the hill.

The Girijana Sangham leaders allege that a few companies have started mining on the hills and others were ready to begin operations. The officials, who had given mining permission in the ‘gap’ area, had failed to issue pattas to them.

The tribal villagers of Dolavanipalem, Ramannadorapalem, K. Gadavapalem, Kotnabilli and K. Kotnabilli have been raising cashew gardens on the hills for over three decades, the Girijana Sangham leaders added.