Survey on industries to begin soon

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 September 2020 23:28 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that a survey will be conducted on industries, as part of the Andhra Pradesh Samargra Parisrama Survey (APSPS) 2020, in the district. He said that there are nearly 11,000 industries, including 7,000 manufacturing and 144 major, in the district. The survey which would kick-start in the coming few days has been planned to be completed by October 15.

He was speaking during the review meeting about the APSPS-2020, at the GVMC office here on Saturday. He said that engineering assistants will conduct the survey in rural areas, while ward secretaries will take this up in urban limits. Thirty lead officers will be appointed for the survey, who would initially train them from September 28 and start the survey. The Collector has entrusted the overall duties to MPDOs in the rural limits and Municipal Commissioners in urban limits. He also added that officials from the Skill Development Centre and the Industries Department will monitor the survey. He also sought cooperation from the industries in the district and made it clear that the information gathered will be kept confidential.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collectors and a few others were present.