Surprise in store for zoo visitors

Newborns of Indian bison and striped hyenas are on display, says Curator

As the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park reopens for public on Tuesday, visitors will be in for some surprise. To greet them after a brief hiatus of two and a half months will be some newborns of Indian bison, striped hyenas as well as the aviary section. “For the first time, the eclectus parakeet and yellow and green macaw have successfully bred. We also have three young ones of the stripped hyenas and a three-month-old newborn of Indian bison, all of these are on display,” IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria told The Hindu.

The zoo and Kambalakonda Eco-tourism Park was formally reopened by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) & PCCF (Wildlife), N. Prateep Kumar on Monday after it was closed on May 4 following the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors would be allowed inside the zoo in strict compliance of all COVID regulations as per government instructions and everyone must strictly adhere to the rules of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and observe physical distance, Mr. Kumar said. Visitors to the zoo can book tickets from the official website www.vizagzoo.com, said Ms. Salaria and added that those flouting the rules will be fined up to ₹200.

“We are also planning to monitor the number of visitors coming into the zoo, especially on weekends, and contemplating on capping the number to 10,000 per day so as to ensure proper management of crowd in adherence to COVID-19 rules,” she added.

Kambalakonda Park

While adventure sports activities and boating will commence from Tuesday at Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park, trek routes will be opened post monsoon in view of the safety of visitors. The forest officials have been in the process of making an inventory of the diverse fauna and flora of the forest area with the help of camera trappings. “In the past couple of months, we have recorded footages of leopards, pangolins and packs of wild dogs in the forest area. We will also be carrying out a detailed survey of the rich flora of the region in association with Andhra University,” said District Forest Officer Anant Shankar. In addition to this, a systematic camera trapping exercise will be initiated across the entire Kambalakonda sanctuary as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines for the first time to estimate the number of species and monitoring the movements.

“The exercise will commence from October-November and will be done over a month,” he said. The ecotourism park is being run by the Eco Development Committee where 18 people from the village of Sambhuvanipalem, located within the forest area, are employed.