Visakhapatnam

Surgical Oncology OP facility started in KGH

As part of a comprehensive cancer care, in addition to having the services of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology Departments, the services of Surgical Oncology Out-Patient(OP) facility have been started in KGH, Andhra Medical College here .

It was inaugurated by P. Syama Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, in the presence of P. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH, and P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College.

Surgical Oncologist Guru Raghavendra Naik said that public can avail the services every Wednesday and Saturday in Room No.14.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 5:45:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/surgical-oncology-op-facility-started-in-kgh/article36032104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY