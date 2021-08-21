Surgical Oncology OP facility started in KGH

It will open on Wednesdays and Saturdays

As part of a comprehensive cancer care, in addition to having the services of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology Departments, the services of Surgical Oncology Out-Patient(OP) facility have been started in KGH, Andhra Medical College here .

It was inaugurated by P. Syama Prasad, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, in the presence of P. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH, and P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College.

Surgical Oncologist Guru Raghavendra Naik said that public can avail the services every Wednesday and Saturday in Room No.14.