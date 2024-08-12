Surgical oncologists conference held in Visakhapatnam

Surgery is a crucial part of treating cancer and surgical oncologists have to be updated with the latest advancements in this field, says Dr. Karthik Chandra, chief consultant surgical oncologist at Medicover Cancer Institue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing Onco Summit 2024, the first dedicated conference of surgical oncologists of Andhra Pradesh by Medicover Cancer Institute, in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Vizag, and the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology ( IASO), in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Dr. Chandra said that the conference was being conducted to showcase the best surgical practices in treating cancer patients.

Dr. S.V.S. Deo, president of IASO, who inaugurated the conference, said that such meetings were important for young and aspiring surgical oncologists to enhance their knowledge and skills under the guidance of seniors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various national-level speakers gave lectures and presentations along with panel discussions on important topics. Nearly 200 delegates attended the conference, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Dr. P.J. Srinivas, president of IMA and N. Padmaja, A.P. regional director of Medicover Hospital were present.

Dr. M.V.S.S. Bapa Rao, secretary, IMA, Dr. K. Shilpa, observer-APMC and Dr. Lalitya Swarna, organising secretary attended the meeting along with 20 senior faculty members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.