Surgical oncologists conference held in Visakhapatnam

Dr. Karthik Chandra emphasises the importance of staying updated in surgical oncology at Onco Summit 2024 conference

Published - August 12, 2024 08:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Madhu Gopal B 5994

Surgery is a crucial part of treating cancer and surgical oncologists have to be updated with the latest advancements in this field, says Dr. Karthik Chandra, chief consultant surgical oncologist at Medicover Cancer Institue.

Addressing Onco Summit 2024, the first dedicated conference of surgical oncologists of Andhra Pradesh by Medicover Cancer Institute, in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Vizag, and the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology ( IASO), in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Dr. Chandra said that the conference was being conducted to showcase the best surgical practices in treating cancer patients.

Dr. S.V.S. Deo, president of IASO, who inaugurated the conference, said that such meetings were important for young and aspiring surgical oncologists to enhance their knowledge and skills under the guidance of seniors.

Various national-level speakers gave lectures and presentations along with panel discussions on important topics. Nearly 200 delegates attended the conference, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Dr. P.J. Srinivas, president of IMA and N. Padmaja, A.P. regional director of Medicover Hospital were present.

Dr. M.V.S.S. Bapa Rao, secretary, IMA, Dr. K. Shilpa, observer-APMC and Dr. Lalitya Swarna, organising secretary attended the meeting along with 20 senior faculty members.

