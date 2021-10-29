Surgeries will be performed at Paderu Area Hospital from Nov. 1, says ITDA Project Officer

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 October 2021 18:57 IST

‘₹20 lakh was sanctioned to procure equipment and for other works’

Project Officer (PO) of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) R. Gopalakrishna said that all steps were taken to start performing surgeries in the Paderu Area Hospital from November 1. He visited the hospital and checked the civil works which were done at the operation theatre.

He said that to procure hospital equipment and for other works they had sanctioned about ₹20 lakh. Now, there is no dearth of any equipment required for surgeries, he added. The Project Officer discussed with doctors about C-section, general surgeries, eye operations, ENT and ophthalmology operations.

Later, he inspected different wards, including the gynaecology ward and Navajatha Sisu Samrakshana Kendra. He spoke with patients and enquired about the facilities and food at the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Krishna Rao, ADMHO Leela Prasad and others were present.