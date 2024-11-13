ADVERTISEMENT

Surgeon Vice Admiral visits Eastern Naval Command

Published - November 13, 2024 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeon Vice Admiral Kavita Sahai, Director General Medical Services (Navy), visited Eastern Naval Command(ENC) for three days from November 10 to 12. She was briefed on the Command and its medical facilities. She thereafter visited INS Shivalik of the Sunrise Fleet.

The Vice Admiral was also briefed about medical facilities onboard ships along with utilisation of SWASTH /Telemedicine Facility, Combat Medical Care and Casualty Evacuation. She also reviewed the Portable Containerised Medical Facility (PCMF) used for hospital ship role and for delivering medical aid to civilian populace affected by natural disasters, according to an official release on Wednesday.

