Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumed command of Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

She has served on board a naval ship on the United States Navy Hospital Ship Mercy.

The other appointments held by her include Commanding Officer INSH Kasturi, Fleet Medical Officer and Officer-in-Charge of the Fleet Medical Centre at both the Eastern and Western Fleets, according to an official release issued on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

