Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumes command of INHS Kalyani

Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumed command of Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

She has served on board a naval ship on the United States Navy Hospital Ship Mercy.

The other appointments held by her include Commanding Officer INSH Kasturi, Fleet Medical Officer and Officer-in-Charge of the Fleet Medical Centre at both the Eastern and Western Fleets, according to an official release issued on Thursday (November 14, 2024).