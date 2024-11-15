 />
Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumes command of INHS Kalyani

Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam has served on board a naval ship on the United States Navy Hospital Ship Mercy

Updated - November 15, 2024 03:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diviya Gautam assumed command of Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam. File

Diviya Gautam assumed command of Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam. File | Photo Credit: Eastern Naval Command X handle

Surgeon Commander Diviya Gautam assumed command of Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

She has served on board a naval ship on the United States Navy Hospital Ship Mercy.

The other appointments held by her include Commanding Officer INSH Kasturi, Fleet Medical Officer and Officer-in-Charge of the Fleet Medical Centre at both the Eastern and Western Fleets, according to an official release issued on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

Published - November 15, 2024 03:38 am IST

