Visakhapatnam: Suresh Prabhu hands over ambulance to KGH

Collector A. Mallikarjuna expressing his gratitude to Member of Parliament Suresh Prabhu for procuring the ambulance, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Rajya Sabha MP lays foundation stone for skill development centre in Gajuwaka

Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu has said that it is his responsibility as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, to meet the needs of the State.

Mr. Prabhu inaugurated a state-of-the-art life support ambulance, which was purchased with his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, at the Collectorate on Wednesday. He handed over the keys of the vehicle to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prabhu said that one ambulance was being allotted to each district in the State, and Skill Development Centres (SDCs) were also being sanctioned to every district. The SDCs would help in identifying and honing the skills of local youth apart from improving their efficiency and productivity.

Mampa village in Agency area, from where the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju had fought the tyranny of the British, was allocated ₹1 crore, he said.

MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Varudhu Kalyani, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, and DM&HO Vijayalakshmi were among those who attended.

At a separate programme at Gajuwaka Government Steel City ITI, Mr. Prabhu laid the foundation for an SDC to be built at a cost of ₹70 lakh with his MPLADS funds. He said that SDCs would be constructed at a total cost of ₹9.10 crore in all the 13 districts of the State. While ₹40 lakh would be spent on construction of each building, the remaining ₹30 lakh would be utilised for purchase of lab equipment.

Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy said that early construction of the building would benefit the youth from the district.

MLCs P.V.N. Madhav and Varudhu Kalyani, AP Skill Development Corporation MD Satyanarayana, ED Ramakoti Reddy and ITI principal Sudhakar were among those who participated in the programme.