Suresh Prabhu extols beauty of Vizag at IIM-V convocation meet

March 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Former Union Minister and Rishihood University Chancellor Suresh Prabhu extolled the beauty of Visakhapatnam at the seventh annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prabhu said he was envious for not having the opportunity to study or get a job in a beautiful place like Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Prabhu emphasised on the new challenges and managing solutions which he said a management graduate should focus on.

“Managing oneself is also a unique skill that no business school in the world can teach, and it has to be developed by the individual. I can say from my past experience as Railway Minister that changing the perspective of looking at things can bring new opportunities even in certain traditional industries,” said Mr. Prabhu.

IIM-V Board of Governors Chairman G. Raghuram emphasised that India’s future lies in the areas of social innovation, cybersecurity, net zero, climate action and ‘revenge tourism’ (short break tours). The G20 One Earth, One Family, One Future slogan paves the way for young graduates to build their careers in the field of management, he added.

IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar said that a total of 239 students have graduated from the institute. They included 193 students from MBA, 27 from PGPEx and 19 from PGPDGM courses.

Vani Row Memorial medal for the women’s top performer (academics) was awarded to Prapti Alok, who also received a gold medal in academic performance. Ayan Verma bagged two gold medals in MBA 2021-23, Kunal Ranjan and Tanmay Gupta received gold medals for first and second ranks respectively in PGPEx 2021-23 batch, and Minhaz Ahmad secured first rank in PGPDGM 2020-22.