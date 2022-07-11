Suresh Kumar takes over as new V-C & MD of Girijan Cooperative Corporation in Visakhapatnam

Gedela Suresh Kumar assumed charge as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) at the GCC Head Office here on Monday.

Prior to this posting, he was working as Chief Executive Officer of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, TTD.

Soon after taking over charge, Mr. Suresh Kumar thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare), Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department and the GCC Chairperson for giving him an opportunity to serve the tribal people. He expressed his resolve for the expansion of GCC and to ensure remunerative prices for the forest produce.