‘Surakshit Dada - Dadi, Nana-Nani Abhiyan’ launched

The district administration through an NGO Nature and its associated divisional lead organisations launched the ‘Surakshit Dada - Dadi, Nana-Nani’ campaign here on Tuesday. The campaign was designed by NITI Aayog for elderly care following appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of the senior citizens during the pandemic.

District Nodal Officer & Project Director, Women & Child development Agency, N. Seetha Mahalakshmi, along with Nature Director S.B. Balaraju, BVF Founder N. Prakash Rao, Power NGO Secretary Abdul Raqueeb, released the IEC material with 10 key messages, four charts of Dos and Don’ts and 12 norms to follow to contain the spread of the virus.

Officials said that the campaign will primarily work on three aspects — prevention, accessibility and early detection in case of coronavirus symptoms. As a part of the campaign, five helpline call centres will be used by the volunteers to call those who are most vulnerable during this crisis. As a part of this outreach programme, they will be contacted to ensure about their well-being while their grievances if any, will also be registered and addressed at the earliest, they said.