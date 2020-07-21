‘Surakshit Dada - Dadi, Nana-Nani Abhiyan’ launched

The district administration through an NGO Nature and its associated divisional lead organisations launched the ‘Surakshit Dada - Dadi, Nana-Nani’ campaign here on Tuesday. The campaign was designed by NITI Aayog for elderly care following appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of the senior citizens during the pandemic.
District Nodal Officer & Project Director, Women & Child development Agency, N. Seetha Mahalakshmi, along with Nature Director S.B. Balaraju, BVF Founder N. Prakash Rao, Power NGO Secretary Abdul Raqueeb, released the IEC material with 10 key messages, four charts of Dos and Don’ts and 12 norms to follow to contain the spread of the virus.
Officials said that the campaign will primarily work on three aspects — prevention, accessibility and early detection in case of coronavirus symptoms. As a part of the campaign, five helpline call centres will be used by the volunteers to call those who are most vulnerable during this crisis. As a part of this outreach programme, they will be contacted to ensure about their well-being while their grievances if any, will also be registered and addressed at the earliest, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath