Surabhi plays breathe life into mythological characters

Published - July 01, 2024 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bhanodaya Natya Mandali will stage mythological plays at Kalabharathi Auditorium until July 5; plays start at 6.15 p.m. and entry is free

B Madhu Gopal
A scene from mythological drama ‘Lava Kusa’ staged at Kalabharathi Auditorium as part of the Ranga Sai Surabhinatoksavaulu, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Love to watch mythological characters coming alive on stage? Then, Kalabharathi auditorium at Maddilapalem is the place to be. Surabhi plays, being staged by Bhanodaya Natya Mandali, will continue until July 5 as part of the Ranga Sai Surabhinatoksavaulu.

The ‘Surabhi theatre fest’ began with mythological drama ‘Maya Bazaar’ on June 29, followed by ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ on June 30. It was a treat to see teenagers thronging the theatre to watch the plays. They enjoyed arrows flying across the stage, fire spreading across the stage floor, the young ‘Prahlada’ thrown into the fire, with artistes breathing life into their characters.

A scene from mythological drama ‘Lava Kusa’ staged at Kalabharathi Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

“I have seen such sequences only in movies. I recorded some scenes on my mobile phone and shared the clips with my friends. They liked it. I want to watch all the remaining plays,” said Amulya, a first-year B.Tech student of Dr. L. Bullayya Engineering College, who watched the plays along with her father.

The plays lined up are ‘Bhukailas’ on July 2, ‘Pathala Bhairavi’ on July 3, ‘Sri Krishna Leelalu’ July 4 and once again ‘Maya Bazaar’ on the concluding day on July 5.

The programme will start at 6.15 p.m. on all days. There is no entry fee.

Badamgeer Sai, a stage artiste, who played a key role in introducing the Surabhi dramas to Visakhapatnam a few decades ago, has called upon the connoisseurs to utilise the opportunity.

