Supreme Court posts Visakhapatnam Ramanaidu Studio’s land conversion case to March 11

January 20, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Supreme Court has issued orders staying the Andhra Pradesh government’s alleged conversion of Ramanaidu Studio’s lands in Visakhapatnam into layouts, said Visakhapatnam MLA (East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu in a release here on Saturday. He said that the Supreme Court has also issued notices to the State government and the respondents, asking them to reply by March 11.

In 2003, the then TDP-led state government had allotted 35 acres of land in the city to Ramanaidu Studio for construction of a film studio. After the YSRCP government came to power, permissions were granted to convert those lands into layouts, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu, who challenged the government’s decision in the High Court and the Supreme Court, added that he had initially filed a petition challenging the YSRCP government’s move in the High Court but it was dismissed. He then approached the Supreme Court, which posted the case to March 11.