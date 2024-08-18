ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Judge praises Visakhapatnam’s beauty

Published - August 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari praised the beauty of Visakhapatnam after touring the city on Sunday, as part of his four-day visit.

He visited Kailasagiri and Telugu Museum along with his family.

“While standing at the selfie point, I saw the beauty of Visakhapatnam from the top of Kailasagiri hill. Enjoyed travelling in the glass-domed train on the tourism spot,” Justice Maheswari said, according to a media release here from the I&PR Department.

He also visited other places in the city.

