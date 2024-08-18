GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court Judge praises Visakhapatnam’s beauty

Published - August 18, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari praised the beauty of Visakhapatnam after touring the city on Sunday, as part of his four-day visit.

He visited Kailasagiri and Telugu Museum along with his family.

“While standing at the selfie point, I saw the beauty of Visakhapatnam from the top of Kailasagiri hill. Enjoyed travelling in the glass-domed train on the tourism spot,” Justice Maheswari said, according to a media release here from the I&PR Department.

He also visited other places in the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.