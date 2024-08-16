GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court Judge highlights rise in family dispute cases

He emphasises mediation in resolving long-pending cases 

Published - August 16, 2024 10:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari said that there were a few family dispute cases when he entered the profession, but now there are thousands of such cases. This is a worrying situation, he added.

Justice Maheshwari was in the city to participate as the chief guest in a talk on ‘Mediation as an Alternative Dispute Settlement Process,’ organised by Andhra University’s Dr. BR Ambedkar College of Law here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the role of ‘Mediation’ and the new law in dispute resolution of various long-pending cases.

He gave examples of various court cases that have been resolved due to the new law.

Later, he advised the law students to remember the five principles in the practice of law. They are reading, writing, thinking, discussing and understanding.

AU Vice Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao said that the law college was established in 1945 and trained many prominent people in the judiciary.

Principal of the college K. Sita Manikyam spoke on the college, and Principal District & Sessions Judge of Visakhapatnam District Court Alapati Giridhar was the guest of honour.

