Supreme Court Judge calls upon law students to uphold the principles of justice

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari underscored the importance of upholding the principles of justice, which instil a sense of fairness, equity and prudence.

He was addressing students of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) at a special lecture on the topic ‘Navigating Law School and Legal Profession’ at the university campus on Monday.

Justice Maheshwari spoke of his interest in visiting law schools and universities, as he believed these institutions have great potential for change by shaping the future lawyers and jurists. Reflecting on his 19.5 years of experience in litigation and 10 years as a Judge, he urged students not to get disheartened by temporary setbacks. He told them of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who, despite failing to clear the defence exam, went on to become the “Missile Man of India”, reminding them to have faith that something better is always planned.

Justice Maheshwari also paid tribute to former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, whom he considers a guru, and from whom he learned not only legal technicalities but also professional ethics and humility. He stressed that there are certain non-negotiable values that all law students must learn, including patience, perseverance, respect for elders - whether they were teachers, mentors, or seniors – working hard on strengths, and even harder on weaknesses, and never compromising on professional ethics. He said that there was no substitute for hard work, especially in maintaining the integrity of the profession.

A brochure for the first DSNLU Mediation Competition was released by Members of the Bar Council and the Consumer Forum, who were also present. The faculty convenor V. Sunitha, along with the student members, handed over the brochure to Justice Maheshwari. The Supreme Court Judge also inaugurated the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights and honorary Chair, sanctioned by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor D. Surya Prakasa Rao welcomed the gathering.