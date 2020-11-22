Support strike on Nov. 26, workers urged

Centre implementing ‘anti-worker’ policies, alleges CITU

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Greater Visakha Committee, took up a bike rally appealing workers from Visakhapatnam region to support the strike call given by various central trade unions on November 26, against policies of Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), here on Saturday. The bike rally started from Gandhi Statue at GVMC and covered Judge Court, Jagadamba Junction, Daba Gardens, Seethammadhara, Maddilapalem and culminated at the RTC Complex.

Speaking at the meeting held after the rally, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the proposed strike was against the Union government, which has been implementing ‘anti-worker’ policies in the country.

He alleged that the Centre was supporting the managements and was not at all concerned about issues of workers. He appealed to the workers from the region to take part in ‘Karmika Maha Pradarshana’ near DRM office on November 26.