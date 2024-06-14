ADVERTISEMENT

Support of family, doctors and caregivers vital in the fight against cancer, say survivors

Published - June 14, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A strong determination that one can overcome cancer, support of the family, doctors and healthcare providers will go a long way in defeating the disease, said cancer survivors, at an event ‘Triumph together. A celebration of cancer survivors,’ organised at Apollo Cancer Centre here on Friday.

The event witnessed a gathering of cancer survivors, their families, guests and medical professionals. Cancer warriors Jayashree Hatangadi, Radha and others felt that cancer was more a ‘mind game’ and once a person makes up his/her mind that he/she could defeat the disease, the survival chances would be better.

Members of the Rohit Memorial Trust donned the role of ‘medical clowns’ to spread smiles and happiness among the participants.

P. Venkata Ratnam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), who participated as the chief guest, appreciated the unwavering spirit and determination of the cancer warriors.

Dr. Suman Das, senior consultant radiation oncologist, Dr. Rakesh Reddy, senior consultant medical oncologist, Dr. Chandrakalyan, surgical oncologist, Dr. Aditya Narayan, radiation oncologist, Dr. Pradeep Ventrapathi, medical oncologist, and Dr. Jayasree Kuna, radiation oncologist, spoke on the importance of resilience and hope in the fight against cancer.

Ram Chandra, COO of Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, spoke on the hospital’s commitment towards improvement of cancer care in the city. He also announced a discount in the cancer check-up package for the family members of the survivors.

