Supply of essentials at doorstep begins in seven red zones

Supply of essential commodities to white card holders at their doorstep through ward/village volunteers in the seven red zones has begun and will continue till April 15, according to Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar

The areas are: Akkayyapalem-Allipuram, Tatichetlapalem, Rangireeju Street near Poorna Market, Kunchumamba Colony at Gajuwaka, Venkatapuram in Padmanabham mandal, Rajugari Beellu and Aratlakota at Payakaraopeta and Komati Street at Narsipatnam.

The Joint Collector said all the 479 complaints received on Sunday and Monday on the toll-free No. 1800 4250 0002 and 98% of the 2,246 complaints received on 1902 relating to public distribution and high price of commodities were resolved.

The complaints were about not receiving the ₹1,000 assistance, their names not figuring in the list of beneficiaries and it be extended to those not having ration cards.

Mr. Siva Sankar said so far 10.65 lakh of the 12.45 lakh white ration card holders were given the ₹1,000 assistance totalling ₹106.53 crore. Essential commodities were distributed to 94.37% of the 12.45 lakh cardholders.

On Monday, 4,342 quintals of vegetables were sold through 158 rythu bazaars and municipal markets, including 60 mobile rytu bazaars.