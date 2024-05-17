Supply of coking coal from Adani Gangavaram Port to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant resumes

The supply of the coking coal from Adani Gangavaram port to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) finally resumed on Friday. The imported coal owned by the plant was stocked at the port since April 12 due to strike by the port’s workers.

Speaking to The Hindu, K.V.D. Prasad, General Secretary of Steel Executives’ Association, said the strike has been called off thus paving the way for supply of the coal from Friday.

After a series of negotiations, including filing of cases in A.P. High Court by the Steel Executives’ Association, protest rallies by the plant employees, intervention of Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna and letters by plant CMD Atul Bhatt in the past, the issue came to an end.

The supply operation was resumed at around 9 a.m. on Friday. On Day One, nearly 15,000 metric tons of coal would be supplied to the plant. This apart, 4,200 metric tons of limestone would also reach the plant. Remaining coal of 3.25 lakh tons would reach the plant in the next two weeks, the sources said.

In the A-shift, 4,248 metric tons of coal, and 2,300 mt in the B shift landed at the plant.

Another coking coal vessel will arrive from the US to Visakhapatnam on May 22. One more 75,000 metric tonnes of coal-laden vessel from Indonesia is yet to arrive here, the sources told The Hindu.

The non-supply of coal crippled the plant’s operations during this period.

Reacting on this, Mr. Bhatt in an official statement, said, “I extend gratitude to stakeholders for resolving the issue of transportation of raw material from Adani Gangavaram Port to RINL.”

Mr. Bhatt said that RINL faced an unprecedented challenge when operations at M/s. Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) were halted on April 12, 2024 due to the agitation of the workers. “This disruption significantly affected RINL’s ability to procure essential raw materials, coking coal and limestone, which are crucial for our production processes,” he said.

“The unstinted support from all stakeholders, including customers and vendors, in this matter is paramount to ensuring the uninterrupted and safe operations of RINL and will help in safeguarding our valuable assets, jobs and sustaining economic growth in our region. Now, our focus will be to ramp up the production in a phased manner based on the availability of raw material and put in our best efforts to minimise the loss suffered during the past one month due to this raw material crisis,” Mr. Bhatt said.

