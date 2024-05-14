Superfast express upsets voting plans of some passengers

Scores of voters coming to Visakhapatnam by train no. 20812 Nanded – Visakhapatnam Superfast Express, to exercise their franchise in the general elections, are a disappointed lot. Their train, scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.10 a.m. on Monday, arrived around 5.20 p.m., dashing the hopes of some of the voters, who had to go to Palasa and Vizianagaram.

In a video message sent from the train, the voters expressed their anguish for the undue delay in the running of the train. “We had booked our tickets much in advance, hoping to reach Visakhapatnam on Monday morning. It left Nanded at 10. p.m., instead of its scheduled time at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday. We got a message that the train was being rescheduled for 5 hours. We thought it would reach Visakhapatnam by 1 p.m. and we could reach our polling booths in time to vote,” Vennela Lakshmana Rao, who is employed in a private company at Nanded, told The Hindu on Monday night.

“It reached Secunderabad at 5 a.m. and was detained there for an hour. It was stopped again before Kazipet and other trains were allowed to proceed as ours was stopped. We were around 20 voters from Nanded, while a few hundred passengers, mostly voters going to Vizag, boarded in different coaches at Secunderabad. We sent messages to IRCTC and the EC. After Vijayawada, the train picked up speed. I called my brother, who is staying at Pendurthy and asked him to arrange a car to ferry us from Duvvada to Rampuram in Pendurthy. I managed to reach our booth by 5.40 p.m. and got into the booth before the 6 p.m. deadline. We had just finished voting now (9 p.m.).”

He, however, said that there were some voters from Palasa and Vizianagaram, who had no possibility of reaching their polling stations as the train is said to have reached Visakhapatnam junction after 5 p.m. Had the train reached by Vizag by 2 p.m., even after rescheduling by 5 hours, they would have exercised their franchise,” says Mr. Lakshmana Rao.

The agitated voters, who could not exercise their franchise, appealed to the Election Commission to think of an alternative to enable them to vote as there was no fault on their part. The perseverance of those who could make it despite the difficulties is worthy of emulation by those who fail to understand the value of their vote.

“Development works are being undertaken over South Central Railway (SCR), which operates the train,” a railway source said when contacted.