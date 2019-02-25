‘Super’ Sunday ends in disappointment for Vizagites

It was a thrilling Sunday that ended in disappointment for Vizagites and cricket lovers from the region as the Men in Blue lost to the Australia team in the last ball of the last over in the T20 match held at ACA-VDCA stadium.

The cricket lovers were quite excited, cheering up for Team India. Even the low-score by the host team did not dampen the mood of their fans. The match ran through many high and low moment as the win kept oscillating before the Kangaroos snatched it away on the final ball. But, it was a sea-saw battle all the way.

Cricket lovers from all walks of life and ages thronged the stadium at PM Palem to witness the first T20 match between India and Australia. Celebrations started at the stadium right from the afternoon, as the crowd started to trickle in.

Flags & tattoo men

There was huge demand for stalls of selling Indian flags, tattoo men (to paint Indian flags on faces), those selling t-shirts on the roadside near the stadium. Not just children, even elders enthusiastically dressed up in blue, cheered up for each and every ball in both the innings.

“The match was amazing. It had lots of twists and turns. As the saying goes cricket is uncertain till the last ball goes and that was what exactly happened,” said P. Anusha, who came here all the way from Srikakulam to witness the match.

Uncertain game

“We had lot of hope after the end of 19th over when Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets by giving just two runs. However, by the end of the last over, we lost the match. We have to accept fact that things change in matter of seconds in T20,” said M. Jayachandra, a student from GITAM college, who came out of stadium disappointed.

Irrespective of the result, many Vizagites opined that they had witnessed a nail-biting T20 finish.

The partnership between K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli, which included number of boundaries, erupted the crowd.

Moreover, people jumped in joy, when when Virat and Dhoni came to bat.

“It was a low scoring total. But India have excelled in all departments. Forget about the loss, we enjoyed the match to the fullest. We are glad that it was a nail-biting match,” said B. Mahesh, a private employee from the city, who watched the match along with his family.