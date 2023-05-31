Super speciality medical students in Andhra Pradesh seek increase in stipend on par with those in Telangana

May 31, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The super speciality medical students have demanded that the State Government enhance the stipend being paid on par with that in the Telangana Government.

The Andhra Pradesh government had increased the stipend for super speciality students last year. Super Speciality course is for three years and in the first year the Andhra Pradesh Government had hiked the stipend from ₹48,973 to ₹56,319, in the second year from ₹51,422 to ₹59,135 and for third year from ₹53,869 to ₹61, 949.

The Telangana Government is pyaing ₹92,575 for the first year students, ₹97,204 for the second year and ₹1,01,829 for the third year students.

“There is a gross discrepancy in the stipends being paid by the two Telugu speaking States and we request the Andhra Pradesh government to look into it favourably, as we are all resident super-speciality doctors, who are available at the teaching hospitals 24/7 for the entire three years of study,” said Dr. Jahangir, president of AP Super Speciality Post Graduate Doctors Association (Andhra Medical College), an affiliate of the AP Junior Doctor’s Association.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “We thank Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving us some hike in the last year. But most of the super-speciality students are married and have children and with current inflation, they have been facing financial problems.”

“Not only there is a pay difference between both the Telugu speaking States, but even States such as Odisha, Maharashtra and many other States, the pay is more than that in Andhra Pradesh. We request the Chief Minister to intervene and do some justice,” he added.

The super speciality courses are there in only four colleges in Andhra Pradesh such as Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam, Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, Guntur Medical College and Kurnool Medical College, said Dr. Sai Dileep of APSSPDA.

In total there are about 120 super speciality seats and there are almost 60 seats in the AMC. While Rangaraya has about two departments with super speciality seats, AMC, GMC and KMC, has about 10 departments with super speciality seats.

To reach to the level of studying super speciality, one has to first undergo five-and-a-half-years of MBBS study, followed by three years of broad super speciality course and only then one can join the three-year course of super speciality.