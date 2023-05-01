HamberMenu
Summer showers bring respite from heat in Visakhapatnam

May 01, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
People using umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain which lashed some areas of Visakhapatnam on Monday.

People using umbrellas to protect themselves from the rain which lashed some areas of Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Monday’s summer showers have brought respite to people in the city as they have been reeling under severe temperature and humidity for the past few days.

In the morning, a sudden change in the climate has brought respite to people, particularly those who were suffering from the sunstroke. Several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall that lasted for more than two hours.

According to the real time data of the State Government, the elementry school area at Pedagantyada in the city received the city’s highest rainfall of 61 mm till 8 p.m. on Monday. Other areas like Pendurthi (30 mm), Gajuwaka (29 mm), Seethammadhara (28 mm), Bheemili (25 mm) and Anandapuram (23 mm) also received rainfall.

