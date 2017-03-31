Summer camps with a difference

From learning the tricks of being a culinary superstar to cool fitness regimes like aqua zumba - specially tailor-made for the simmering days ahead – as summer arrives, the camps and workshops in the city have taken on a new flavour to bring in a dash of excitement and innovation.

Junior chefs

It takes patience and some practise to learn how to cook. But when you have the best masterchefs of The Gateway honing your skills, be assured of learning the finest tricks from the kitchen.

And this time it will be the little ones who would get to master the art of making some yummy, healthy bites from the chefs of the hotel. Starting from April 15, The Gateway will be hosting a 15-day workshop for junior chefs (six to 12 years age group) headed by executive chef Sarat Chandra Banerji and F&B manager J. Gopalakrishnan.

“Sandwiches with a twist, pizzas and healthy salads with seasoning – the junior chefs will learn everything from kitchen safety to fun recipes that they can take home with them and recreate with family and friends,” said Mr. Gopalakrishnan. A month-long swimming camp for kids will also be kick-started simultaneously at the hotel. Three expert coaches will train the kids in the hotel pool in two batches daily starting from April 15. To register for the classes, contact the hotel’s front office.

Aqua zumba

If the hot weather this summer has wilted your drive to get outside and exercise, Faiz Fitness Studio has a cooler option – aqua zumba. And it’s making a splash with kids and adults alike. From April, the swimming pool of Hotel Novotel will turn into a dance party with zumba’s Latin beat.

The weekly classes will be spread across the summer months. “Interestingly, while in a normal aerobics class you burn about 300 to 500 kilo calories in an hour, one session of aqua zumba you can help you burn more than 1,000 kilo calories!” said Faiz Begum, certified zumba instructor. Introducing a new concept for the kids this summer, Faiz is planning to hold a children’s carnival blending in various dance moves like salsa with zumba at one of the prominent places in the city.

Crafty ideas

Children can get creative this summer and learn some expert craft skills in Trishla Hirawat’s workshops. A five-day mini workshop began on Thursday where she is teach crafting, wooden artwork and painting to kids. Trishla’s creative repertoire of art works ranging from sospeso and paper-craft to decoupage makes her stand apart. The classes will be held at Balaji Nagar, behind Cream Stone ice-cream store.