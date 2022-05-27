Summer camp ends at Visakhapatnam zoo park

The five-day special summer camp organised by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park’s (IGZP), to create awareness about wildlife and nature among the children, concluded here on Friday. About 30 children between the age group of 5 and 11 years actively participated in the camp. As a part of the camp, the zoo education team created awareness about the various species of animals in the zoo, differences between animals and their pugmarks, carnivores and herbivores. Children were also taken to the veterinary hospital, where they were explained about various treatment methods. Children also learnt about butterflies, their life cycle during the camp. Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria thanked the parents for encouraging the children to participate in this summer camp.