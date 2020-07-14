Visakhapatnam

‘Suicide victim’ tests positive

His primary contacts shifted to quarantine

The 48-year old man, who allegedly ended life by jumping from a building at Arilova on July 11, tested COVID-19 positive here on Tuesday. The police suspecting that he might have committed suicide due to fear of suffering from coronavirus symptoms, apart from facing financial issues.

G. Srinu Mahesh, a resident of ASR Nagar, had been in depression for the last six months due to health and financial problems. The Health Department staff have shifted the primary contacts of Mahesh to quarantine to conduct tests.

Those having suicidal tendencies can contact police helpline No. 100.

