Suicide cases rise in Vizag, family problems among major causes

December 09, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam district has seen a rise in the number of suicide cases in 2022 compared to the previous years, the NCRB data, which was released recently, suggests.

As per the Accidental Deaths & Suicides Report 2022, India has reported about 1.70 lakh suicide cases in 2022. Maharashtra with 22,746 suicides, Tamil Nadu with 19,834 and Madhya Pradesh with 13,606 topped the list while Andhra Pradesh reported 8,908 suicides as against 8,067 in 2021, accounting for 5.2% of the total cases.

Visakhapatnam reported 461 suicide cases — 350 male and 111 female — as against 378 in 2021. In 106 cases in Vizag, which is almost 22%, the cause was family problems while in 91 cases it was ill-health. Twenty-eight suicide cases were attributed to drug abuse/alcohol addiction. This is despite the city having a number of rehabilitation centres and counselling programmes being taken up by the enforcement agencies.

Eighteen suicide cases were reported due to love affairs and 10 due to unemployment. While nine cases reportedly resulted from poverty, six were due to failure in examination. The city also saw six suicide cases owing to property disputes and five related to career problems. Six persons ended their lives following marital problems.

Lack of helpline

In spite of the rising number of suicides every year, there is no dedicated helpline for people in distress to seek help. Though a few private agencies had set up toll-free helpline numbers, the services did not last long.

It was the Police Control Room (PCR) that mostly received calls from people seeking help to rescue those trying to take the extreme step. There were instances reported from Kancharapalem, PM Palem, Airport, and Pendurthy areas in the last few years, where police patrolling teams rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. The police also provided counselling to them.

Psychiatrist N.N. Raju, a former president of the Indian Psychiatric Society, cites lack of proper family structure to support or discuss problems, peer pressure, competitive world, and comparisons with the life of others among the factors driving people to end their lives.

“People can get depressed and frustrated over their lives for some reason at any stage of life. While good sense may prevail and help some of these persons to move on in life, others may end up taking the extreme step,” he says, and adds alcohol addiction and drug abuse further cloud their judgement.