Suicide bid: woman dies, daughter survives in Visakhapatnam

June 11, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 30-year-old woman died while her 16-year-old daughter survived in a reported suicide bid at Seva Nagar under PM Palem police station limits here on Sunday. According to the police, Madhavi (16) completed her Class X recently. Her parents had asked her to drop out of education due to financial issues.

On Sunday, Madhavi reportedly threatened her mother Lakshmi that she would jump from the building if they do not allow her to study Intermediate. Lakshmi convinced her that she would arrange some money so that she could continue her studies. However, Madhavi continued with her threat and Lakshmi said that she would too jump from the building. The police said that first Madhavi jumped from the building and after noticing it, Lakshmi too jumped. While Madhavi survived with injuries, Lakshmi died. The PM police have registered a case on Sunday night and sent the body for post-mortem. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.