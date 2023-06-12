Suicide bid over college admission: girl battling for life in Visakhapatnam

June 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A young girl, who reportedly tried to end life at PM Palem here on Sunday after a heated argument with her mother S. Lakshmi, is battling for life at KGH here on Monday.

The girl and her mother reportedly jumped from the second floor of their house at Sevanagar in Kommadi under the PM Palem police station limits. The mother died while the girl is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital, the police said.

According to Sub-Inspector M. Sunitha, the girl asked her mother to admit her in the Intermediate as she had recently passed the supplementary exams of the Class X. The mother then assured the girl that she would enrol her in a college, but would decide after checking the family’s financial condition. The girl’s father is a tailor and her younger brother is in Class VII in this academic year, the SI said.

“Misunderstanding of a sensitive issue between mother and daughter has led both to take the extreme step. The girl jumped first, followed by her mother. The mother died while the girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” the SI said. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.