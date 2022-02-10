Suggestions from citizens to solve traffic woes flood police’s social media handles

Several respondents seek some checks on autorickshaws

The social media accounts of Visakhapatnam city police are being flooded with hundreds of ideas from people responding to Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha’s invitation for suggestion on how to solve traffic problems in the city.

Most of the respondents have asked the Police Commissioner to impose some control on the auto-rickshaws.

They alleged that due to lack of discipline in parking, lane driving and rash driving on the city roads, the three-wheeler users are causing a problem for the other vehicles users.

‘Divert heavy vehicles’

Social media users also suggested the police to start encouraging CNG-based auto-rickshaws, as the big-size autorickshaws are occupying a major chunk of the roads and this would also bring down the pollution.

Respondents also urged the police to restrict heavy vehicles on to the city roads during peak hours and have suggested that they be diverted to the Anandapuram-Anakapalle Highway or the Hanumanthuwaka Junction to the BRTS roads. They said that this move would not only reduce traffic jams, but also control road accidents on the city roads. Citizens also sought the Police Commissioner to take strict action against RTC bus drivers for overspeeding and not stopping the vehicles at the designated bus stops. Several respondents also suggested implementation of one-way routes in some areas and also look into the possibility of implementing ‘no vehicle zones’ at the congested stretches.Many also urged the Police Commissioner to remove the road barricades placed on NH-16.

People also asked the police to start proper use of BRTS roads in the city. They complained of traffic snarls at some stretches of the BRTS road from NAD Junction to Gopalapatnam and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium Junction due to non-utilisation of the road in a proper manner.

Majority of the suggestions focussed on lack of parking space and encroachment of roads by hawker and vendors. They also pointed out that adequate parking space was not being provided by owners of shops, restaurants, coaching institutes and offices. There were also suggestions on road engineering at Siripuram Junction, Swarna Bharati Junction and PM Palem Junction, as the present system is confusing the users, especially the pedestrians. The citizens also suggested on the constructions of more flyovers, FOBs and also imposing fines on the violators. The citizen also urged the Police Commissioner to increase awareness programmes.