Suffering losses, driver develops App for benefit of truckers

It helps them get loads on their return journey

In 2007, when Solomon Raju migrated from I. Polavaram village in East Godavari district to Visakhapatnam, little did he know that he would one day use all his resources to get an App developed, which would benefit him and his fellow truck drivers.

Being the eighth child among nine siblings and not being very good at academics, he did not pursue his education after class VII. In 2007, when he moved to Visakhapatnam at the age of 35, he began his career driving auto-rickshaws.

After a few years, he purchased a small truck and started a transport business. “Initially, I started as a driver, but later purchased a second-hand truck and started my own transport business. But as days progressed, I realised that there are some perennial logistical issues in this business and due to which small businessmen like me were incurring losses,” he says.

This made him think of probable solutions, and he finally came up with the idea of developing an App. According to him, the basic problem of small transport businessmen is getting a lucrative return load.

Explaining the issue, he says, “Every time small truckers pick up a load from one city to another, the trucker most times returns to the base with an empty vehicle, as there is no connect to get a return load. Bigger companies have a network. Coming back empty after bearing the fuel cost has an impact on the profitability, and many a time we end up losing huge money.”

This drove Mr. Soloman to think of an App that would help him improve his logistical function.

After writing down the requirement of the App in rudimentary language known to him in about 300 pages, he approached a software company by name Amaravathi Software Innovation at Rajahmundry to develop the App, after his brother-in-law translated it in English.

It took over one year to develop the project and an investment of about ₹15 lakh. “I had to sell some of my assets to fund the project, but today ‘ET’(eternal transport) App is like a friend to any trucker,” he says.

All one has to do is to go to Google Playstore and download the App. The rental cost is around ₹50 per month and ₹1,800 for three years.

After downloading the App, a driver can identify if there is a load on the return journey at the destination city and even people who are looking for some kind of transport solution can identify such trucks, just by logging into the App. It is a win-win solution for both, says Mr. Solomon.

The App is user-friendly and can be easily operated and it not only gives options for trucks but also tractors, taxis and earthmoving equipment, he says.