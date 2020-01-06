Sudden drop in mercury levels aggravates common cold, flu

The sudden drop in the mercury levels in the last few weeks in the city and district has brought with it a host of health issues such as common cold, flu, diarrhoea and asthma attacks.

“There has been a spurt in the cases related to upper respiratory and viral infections among children. The cold weather conditions are ideal for asthma attacks. We are also getting a number of diarrhoea cases from different areas of the city. These cases seem to be spreading in schools,” says P. Venugopal, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, King George Hospital (KGH).

Echoing a similar view, B. Ramachandra Rao, an associate professor of Government ENT Hospital says there has been a noticeable increase in the number of patients with complaints of winter-related health problems.

“There has been around 20% increase in cases of running nose, nasal blocks and other diseases that come to our hospital when compared to last year,” says Dr. Ramachandra Rao.

Joint pain

Apart from common cold and seasonal flu, the cold weather conditions may also escalate pain in arthritic joints.

“These can be prevented by avoiding exposure to the cold and gargling lukewarm water,” advises R.V. Ravi Kanna Babu, internal medicine consultant at KIMS ICON hospital.

Childcare

Children should be taught to use handkerchief while sneezing and coughing to check the spread of the diseases.

‘Eat healthy’

“Eating healthy food is also very important. Children should wear warm clothes when the weather is cold. Parents should avoid sending their children to school and day care centres, when they are sick,” says Maruti Prasad Upputuri, a consultant paediatrician.