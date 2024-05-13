GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sudden downpour disrupts polling process in Visakhapatnam

Seethammadhara recorded the city’s highest rainfall of 35 mm till 9 pm, followed by Madhurawada at 24 mm

Published - May 13, 2024 11:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Polling was disrupted at several booths in the city due to sudden rain accompanied by heavy winds and thunderstorms towards the end of the day. The election process was conducted in darkness in many areas as electric poles were uprooted, cutting off power supply.

According to the State government’s Real Time Weather Observatory System, Seethammadhara recorded the city’s highest rainfall of 35 mm till 9 p.m., followed by Madhurawada at 24 mm, Arilova & Rushikonda at 22 mm each. Many other areas received rainfall between 5 mm to 20 mm.

Consequently, people had to cast their votes in polling booths equipped with generators. Though mobile phones were not permitted inside the polling booths, officials were compelled to allow the phones for flashlights, said a voter at Madhurawada.

When contacted, APEPDCL Visakhapatnam Circle Superintending Engineer L. Mahendranath said: “There was some power outage in the city due to the unexpected abnormal weather conditions. We also noticed the fall of three power poles at Gurrampalem under Pendurthi Assembly segment in the city limits.”

