Success of Chilakaluripeta meet indicates that the NDA alliance will repeat its 2014 success, says BJP leader in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is developed only with the cooperation of the Centre, he says

March 18, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) district president Raveendra Medapati has said that the success of the joint public meeting of the NDA alliance at Chilakaluripeta indicates that the success of the alliance in 2014, will be repeated in the 2024 general elections. It is also an indication of the people’s faith in the Modi government.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Mr. Raveendra said that the huge turnout at the public meeting was also an indication that the people were in favour of the BJP and the welfare and development works undertaken by the Modi government. The Prime Minister has called upon the people to exercise their franchise and contribute to the establishment of ‘Rama Rajya’.

The BJP leader said that whatever development had taken place in Visakhapatnam during the last 10 years was possible due to the Centre’s cooperation. He said that the BJP was working with the objective of getting at least 400 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Raveendra said that the BJP was having a strong connect with Visakhapatnam city and its people for the past several decades. N.S.N. Reddy, the first Mayor of Visakhapatnam, had belonged to the BJP. In 2014, the BJP candidate K. Haribabu was elected MP from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency and the same year BJP nominee P. Vishnu Kumar Raju was elected on the ticket from Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency.

