Suburban trains key to speedy development of North Andhra region

April 17, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Despite having a number of tourist attractions, North Andhra, which comprises the districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR), Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam and an area of 23,537 sq. km. and a population of about 95 lakh, is unfortunately remained backward.

Transportation and infrastructure play a key role in the development of any region. Suburban circular railway route by Electrical Multiple Units (EMU) can become a game-changer in the area of socio-economic development of the region.

Suburban train services from Visakhapatnam city connecting various places in North Andhra are essential for the speedy development of the region. It will decrease the load on the city apart from checking the proliferation of new slums by migrant workers, say V.R.K. Sarma and A. Sreerama Rao, retired officers of BSNL, who have been analysing the developments over the past few years.

The suburban rail service should be between central Visakhapatnam city and the suburbs like Vizianagaram, Srikakuluam and Anakapalli districts, up to Tuni, which draw a large number of people on a daily basis to the city, they say.

Visakhapatnam, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh, extends over 50 km from end-to-end and has a population of over 23 lakh. However, public transport is far from adequate, which is evident from the growing number of personal vehicles on the roads. The suburban trains can help reduce the congestion on the roads apart from checking the rising vehicular pollution levels.

This heritage Town Railway Station in the Old Town area can be revived to operate passenger services, and the Marripalem Passenger Halt, developed several decades ago, has to be made a terminal. These two can ease the congestion at Visakhapatnam Junction to some extent besides contributing to the operation of local trains. The revival and upgradation of these two stations does not require much funds as the basic infrastructure is already in existence, says Daniel Joseph, a rail user from the city.

Vizag already has some local railway stations with an adequate number of platforms and lines going to VSP and NTPC could be utilised to run local trains, says Ravi Teja, a rail activist hailing from Srikakulam.

The local trains can be run from Kottavalasa to Anakapalle via Pendurthy and Duvvada. There are daily commuters travelling from Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram and Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam and local trains can also be run to these places.

Local trains can also be operated to Steel Plant via Airport, BHPV backside, Auto Nagar and Kurmannapalem. The railway track is already in existence and needs upgradation and construction of small station buildings. Similarly local trains can be operated to Atchutapuram via NAD, Airport, Duvvada, Aganampudi, Lankelapalem, Pharmacity, APSEZ and NTPC, says Ambati Sanni Babu, another rail activist from the city.