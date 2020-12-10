Submarine Day celebrated

The Submarine Day was celebrated on Tuesday to mark the birth of the Indian Navy’s submarine arm with the commissioning of its first submarine, erstwhile INS Kalvari, on December 8.

On this day, each year, the submarine fraternity celebrates this momentous occasion through a series of events coordinated by INS Virbahu and INS Satavahana, under the aegis of the Submarine Headquarters (SMHQ).

On the occasion of the 53rd Submarine Anniversary, Vice Admiral K Srinivas, Project Director, Ship Building Centre, Visakhapatnam, laid a wreath at the submarine Cenotaph at INS Virbahu on behalf of all officers and sailors of the Submarine Arm to pay homage to submariners on ‘Eternal Patrol’.

The depot ship, INS Virbahu, which means ‘The Heroic Arm’ was commissioned on May 19, 1971, by the then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram, and is regarded as the “Home of the Dolphins”. This year marks the commencement of the 50th year of INS Virbahu, which has provided operational, logistic, and administrative support to all submarines in Visakhapatnam.