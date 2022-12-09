Submarine Day celebrated at Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 55th Submarine Day was commemorated here at Eastern Naval Command on Thursday to mark the formation of Indian Navy’s submarine arm with the commissioning of its first submarine, erstwhile INS Kalvari, on December 8, 1967.

The Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, conveyed his best wishes and appreciated the tenacity, professionalism and dedication of the submariners.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Submarine Cenotaph at INS Virbahu, at ENC, the mother base of Indian submarines, which was commissioned on May 19, 1971.

Rear Admiral A.Y. Sardesai, Flag Officer, Submarines. laid the wreath.

Rear Adm R. Vijay Sekhar, Project Director, Ship Building Centre, and others were present.

Assumes charge

Surgical Commodore Rohit Sharma assumed the duties of Commanding Officer of INHS Kalyani, the premier hospital of Eastern Naval Command, at Visakhapatnam, on Thursday from Surg Cmde J Sridhar.

Surg Cmde Rohit Sharma is an alumnus of Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, and was commissioned into the Navy in 1993. He was selected to pursue a Masters in Surgery followed by a Doctorate in Cancer Surgery.

He has held various key appointments including heading the Oncology Department in Army Hospital (Research & Referral). He is also an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College at New Delhi.

CONNECT WITH US