‘Subhojanam’ meal scheme completes 12 years; 35 lakh meals distributed to patients and attendants so far

Subhojanam is a subsidised meal programme initiated by Touch Stone Charities, Visakhapatnam, in 2011 at a request made by the District Collector Lav Agarwal

January 31, 2024 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and others serving food to attendants at the KGH Subhojanam Counter, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

A total of 35 lakh meals have been distributed by the Hare Krishna Movement and Touch Stone Charities as part of their joint service programme called ‘Subojanam’ through the King George Hospital (KGH) counter during the last 12 years. The meal distribution programme, on Tuesday, was sponsored by Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Subhojanam is a subsidised meal programme initiated by Touch Stone Charities, Visakhapatnam, in 2011 at a request made by the District Collector Lav Agarwal. This programme also addresses the recommendation of Justice D.P. Wadhwa, Chairman, Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi, on feeding the underprivileged in society.

Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, distributed meals at KGH under the Subhojanam scheme. This scheme was initiated 12 years ago for facilitating attendants of patients with subsidised and affordable meals during their stay at government hospitals in Visakhapatnam.

The scheme, undertaken by Hare Krishna Movement, has been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner. This has been a great cause for relief for the patients and their relatives who stay at the hospital. The packed food is provided hot to the patients and their relatives at a separate counter next to the Orthopaedic Ward in KGH.

The BJP MP, who sponsored the Subhojanam programme at KGH on Tuesday, participated as a guest and served lunch, along with other guests, to attendants of patients.

Dr. P.Ashok Babu, Superintendent, KGH, R. Ravi Kumar, president Sri Gayatri Cultural & Youth Academy, Niskinchana Bhaktha Dasa, president Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, Yadhu Raja Dasa, member Hare Krishna Movement, Sruthisagara Dasa, member Hare Krishna Movement participated in the programme.

Those wishing to donate to the noble cause can contact Yadhuraja Dasa on 9010611108 or Jithamitra Dasa on 8184887108.

