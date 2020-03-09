‘Subhadra Vahini’ ensures safe travel of women passengers

The all-women team of Railway Protection Force (RPF), ‘Subhadra Vahini’ has been playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of women and children passengers at railway stations and in trains.

Since its inception in November 2018, the the team comprising 10 women personnel has rescued 33 women in distress and handed them safely to their family members or shifted to rescue homes.

The team has also rescued 91 girls and 154 boys who ran away from their homes due to various reasons and handed them over to the Child Help Line through Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for better protection and care.

WhatsApp group

“Apart from managing the regular surveillance and passenger security helpline 182, we maintain a WhatsApp group which has women personnel and regular women commuters. They share complaints and others issue with the group and we respond immediately,” says a member of ‘Subhadra Vahini’.

Awareness campaigns

The team also organises awareness campaigns against foot-board travelling, trespassing, do’s and dont’s during train journey for passengers regularly.

A regular commuter says that after the surveillance of Subhadra Vahini teams, eve teasing cases reported from running trains between Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle stations have come down considerably.

RPF Inspector (Visakhapatnam) S. Srinivas says that the team has been constantly monitoring movement of passengers in trains.

Last year, the team counselled 2,128 male passengers against travelling in ladies coaches.

“We have been receiving a good response from women commuters in the Waltair Railway Division,” he adds.

RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Visakhapatnam) Jitendra Srivastava says that ‘Subhadra Vahini’ is trying to inculcate better human values, apart from rendering service to the women and children travelling in trains.