Study tourism policies of other States to attract investors, stakeholders urge Andhra Pradesh government

Stakeholders in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism sector, including infrastructure developers and entrepreneurs, have suggested to the State government to study the tourism policies of States like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat before announcing its tourism policy.

Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh chairman O. Naresh Kumar said, “The government should adopt the best policies of Odisha, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The policies of those States are attracting investors. Andhra Pradesh can adopt some of their best policies. It should go for Zero Cost Entry (ZCE) guideline in its policy.”

Under the ZCE policy, the government should give exemption in registration charges of the land or property of the project. Similarly, there should be no land conversion charges, plan approval charges and vacant land taxes. Power deposit charges can be paid in 12 instalments after production starts. Municipal taxes can be exempted for the first two years after the commencement of the project. The State GST should also be waived for three years, if necessary, the Central GST too. All approvals like no objection certificate shall be given free of charge, he added.

“There should be a single window system for the investors in the tourism sector. All clearances should be given within 15 days. This will attract investors to the State,” Mr. Naresh Kumar said.

According to the Tourism Department officials, the State has a lot of potential in all aspects. Steps should be taken to make a unique tourist attraction like Kerala (for Ayurvedic tourism), Goa (for beach tourism), Gujarat (for forest tourism), Tamil Nadu (for temple tourism) and Rajasthan (for palace tourism), they said

“We have many resources like beaches, wide coastline, temples, forests, rivers and ancient caves like Borra Caves and Belum Caves and Buddha monuments. Unfortunately, we have shown our records of tourists by including visitors to the Tirumala temple. This should not be done. Instead, every district of the State must have a tourist destination,” Mr. Naresh Kumar said

