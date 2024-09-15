GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Study finds disturbing trend of rising suicidal thoughts among farmers

It is due to escalating stress levels as a result of unpredictable weather conditions, uncertainty of crop yield, repayment of loans taken and volatile market conditions, say those conducted the study adding that the tendency is increasing with age

Published - September 15, 2024 12:19 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
A total of 302 farmers from across East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were interviewed by the survey team | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. DEEPAK

A disturbing trend of increasing suicidal thoughts among farmers is seen due to escalating stress levels as a result of unpredictable weather conditions, uncertainty of crop yield, repayment of loans taken and volatile market conditions. The suicidal ideation among the farmers was seen to be growing with age.

This was found in a sample study conducted by M.V.R. Raju, a Professor in the Department of Psychology, Andhra University, and Meghana K. and Srinivas B. A total of 302 farmers from across East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were interviewed by the survey team.

The study found a stark correlation between stress and quality of life among farmers, with stress increasing with the age of the farmers. The farmers, aged 25 to 35 years, reported an average stress level of 6.4 on a scale of 10 and a Quality of Life (QoL) score of 48.2, while those in the 36-50 age group experienced average stress level of 7.1 and a QoL score of 45.6 and those aged 50 and above, the stress levels raised further to 7.5, while QoL dropped to 43.8, says Prof Raju.

These statistics reveal a disturbing trend that as farmers age, both their stress levels and the negative impact on their quality of life increased due to decline in their quality of life and inability to meet family commitments.

The escalation of suicide ideation

The link between stress and suicide ideation is evident from the data. Farmers aged from 25 to 35 years report an average suicide ideation score of 3.2. This score increases to 4.0 for the 36-50 year age group and further rises to 4.5 for those over 50 years. This escalating trend reflects the growing mental health crisis within the farming community.

The reasons behind this rising suicide ideation are multifaceted. Farming is often a precarious livelihood, and many farmers depend on loans for seeds, equipment and fertilizers. Crop failures sand market fluctuations can lead to poor harvests, leaving farmers unable to repay their debts. Mounting debt, coupled with high interest rates from informal moneylenders, pushes many farmers into a cycle of debts, poverty and insufficient support of the government, leaving farmers vulnerable to severe economic shocks.

Chronic stress from financial instability, coupled with the emotional toll of farming, contributes significantly. The lack of immediate relief from their economic pressures only deepens their despair, increasing the risk of suicidal thoughts, says Prof. Raju.

The shortage in the availability of farm labourers, largely due to government beneficiary schemes and a growing trend of migration to urban areas is another issue, causing stress among the farmers.

The other factors leading suicidal tendencies among farmers include isolation, as the fields are located in remote, rural areas, where social interaction is limited, physical health issues due to the strain of farming and long-term exposure to toxic pesticides.

The silent crisis affecting farmers mental health and quality of life requires urgent attention. By understanding the intricate interplay of stress, suicide ideation, and quality of life, and implementing targeted support measures, we can work towards improving the well-being of those who are essential to our food security and economic stability, adds Prof. Raju. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.

