Students will be taught ‘Future Skills’ from Class VIII, says CM

December 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The State government is initiating steps to introduce ‘Future Skills’, an innovative skill-based educational component, from Class VIII from the coming academic year in all the schools, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

The component has been designed to prepare students to face competition and would have topics like Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Blockchain Technology, Metaverse, Data Analytics, Robotics, Cyber Security, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Financial Literacy. Steps are on to appoint tutors and discussions are under way to see how these topics can be taught to students in an easier way, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He distributed tabs to Class VIII students at Government Tribal Welfare Ashram High School (GTWAHS) at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on December 21 (Thursday).

Addressing a large gathering of students from various schools, he said in the next 10 days 4.34 lakh students from around 9,000 government schools in the State will be provided with these tabs at an expenditure of ₹620 crore.

This is the second consecutive year, the government has distributed tabs to Class VIII students, he recalled, adding that the government had distributed tabs to 5.81 lakh students and teachers spending ₹686 crore last year.

Each tab costs around ₹17,500 in the market, while the Byju’s pre-loaded content alone costs nearly ₹15,000. In total, every student is being benefited by ₹33,000. The pre-loaded Byju’s content can be viewed even in offline mode, the Chief Minister said.

A secured mobile device management software has been installed in the tab so that students can only learn their subjects and view content given by the Byju’s. Parents and teachers can also check what the children are browsing in the tab, he said. The tabs are also equipped with doubt clearing AI-based chatbot application, apart from ‘Duolingo app’, which helps students to learn other languages.

Digital transformation

The Chief Minister said that the State government has also brought significant reforms in the education sector for the golden future of the students.

Every classroom starting from Class VI is being digitalised by installing IFPs. (Interactive Flat Panel)

As part of the first phase of Nadu Nedu works, 30,213 classrooms in 15,715 schools were installed with IFPs. In the second phase, more than 31,884 classrooms in the State will be digitalised with IFPs by January 30, taking the total number of digitalised classrooms to 62,097, he said.

English Labs are being set up for Class I to V students, while 10,038 smart TVs were installed in various schools for these classes, as part of the digital transformation.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said to help students face challenges confidently in the competitive world in the next 10 to 20 years, they have decided to introduce TOEFL from Class III. The State government is also in talks with the International Baccalaureate (IB) to bring in IB curriculum.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, were present.