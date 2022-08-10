Students tie rakhi to 150-year-old banyan tree in Visakhapatnam

Students of schools and colleges tied a ‘rakhi’ around the trunk of the banyan tree, said to be 150-year-old, on the Railway Station Road at Dondaparthy here on Wednesday.

The ‘Vriksha Bandhan Mahotsav’ was organised by Green Climate Team, an NGO, for environment protection and saving trees.

NSS Programme Officer Pushpalatha of Visakha Women’s Degree spoke on the importance of participation of students in environment conservation programme.

Botany lecturer Tejaswi spoke on the role of trees in supporting life and protection of the environment. The massive felling of trees to pave the way for development projects without planting saplings to compensate the loss was resulting in global warming.

Visakha District Charitable Service Organisations Forum president Shashiprabha said it was the duty of all citizens to protect trees, which were aged over 100 years, and conserve indigenous seeds.

Sustainable Resilience Unit GVMC representatives Pramila, Sashikala, Divya, Green Climate Team founder secretary J.V. Ratnam, volunteers Pantula Lalitha, Rajeswari and Ravi Teja, who are undergoing training at the HPCL Skill Development Institute, students of Pollocks school, teachers, students of Visakha Women’s College and Women Coordinator Bhagyalakshmi were among those who participated.