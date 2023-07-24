Students take up plantation drive to spread awareness in Visakhapatnam

July 24, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan undertook a plantation drive to spread the awareness of the significance of ‘Van Mahotsav’ and rolled out an initiative called ‘Eco-Warrior’ to emphasise the role that children can play to ensure a greener planet for future generations.

The campaign was launched by Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, a renowned Telugu poet, actor, writer, director and music composer and G. Venkata Surya Ramu, senior orthopaedics and G.V.V. Sharma, Associate Professor at IIT, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests stressed the need for planting trees by elaborating on “Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitaha” to the students. They said that every tree that is planted, gives oxygen to 20 people and that the responsibility of giving a greener earth to future generations is in our hands.

Further, to make students a part of the drive, 2,500 saplings of Tulasi were distributed to them and they were advised to plant and nurture them.

Director of the school Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated all the students on such a noble drive and urged them to take the programme “Each one-Plant one” forward.

