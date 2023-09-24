Students take out rally on the occasion of World Pharmacy Day in Visakhapatnam

September 24, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Pharmacy department conducted a rally on the Beach Road here on Sunday on the occasion of World Pharmacy Day.

The pharmacy students and faculty took part in the rally and the university Registrar V. Krishna Mohan was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prof. Krishna Mohan underlined the importance of pharmacists in the field of medical and health, and also their role in dealing with diseases.

The rally was held from the NTR Statue to the YMCA Junction.

The Pharmacy College Principal Y. Rajendra Prasad was present.